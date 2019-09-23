Has your credit score plummeted?
According to Bankrate.com, 58% of millennials have been denied credit.
So what can you do?
Well, you can ask an adult, parent or someone you trust if you can be placed on their credit card for a short amount of time as an authorized user to help build your credit.
You can also look into getting a special student credit card, which may be more forgiving with a lower limit.
Finally, you can look into getting what's known as a secured credit card, which requires putting down a cash deposit.
Once you build your credit, you'd have the deposit returned.
How millennials can build up credit quickly
