How millennials can build up credit quickly

Has your credit score plummeted?According to Bankrate.com , 58% of millennials have been denied credit.So what can you do?Well, you can ask an adult, parent or someone you trust if you can be placed on their credit card for a short amount of time as an authorized user to help build your credit.You can also look into getting a special student credit card, which may be more forgiving with a lower limit.Finally, you can look into getting what's known as a secured credit card, which requires putting down a cash deposit.Once you build your credit, you'd have the deposit returned.