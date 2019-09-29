How to better track monthly spending

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Do you have a monthly budget? Most people don't!
ABC7's Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has identified several ways you can set aside some extra money.
According to Bankrate.com, nearly half of Americans are not tracking their monthly spending.
However, there are plenty of things you can do to change that.
First, check your monthly subscriptions. How much money is being taken off your credit card, and out of your debit card every month?
Do you really need all of those streaming services?
Secondly, there are plenty of new apps out there that help you track your spending. They can help you formulate a budget.
Finally, check in with your debit and credit cards because many of them are now categorizing spending. You'll be able to see if you're spending more money on entertainment or on utilities.
