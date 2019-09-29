Quick Tip

How to better track monthly spending

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Do you have a monthly budget? Most people don't!

ABC7's Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has identified several ways you can set aside some extra money.

According to Bankrate.com, nearly half of Americans are not tracking their monthly spending.

However, there are plenty of things you can do to change that.

First, check your monthly subscriptions. How much money is being taken off your credit card, and out of your debit card every month?

Do you really need all of those streaming services?

Secondly, there are plenty of new apps out there that help you track your spending. They can help you formulate a budget.

Finally, check in with your debit and credit cards because many of them are now categorizing spending. You'll be able to see if you're spending more money on entertainment or on utilities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financebudgetmoneyquick tipi teamfinance
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
QUICK TIP
Quick Tip: Boss phishing email scam
How millennials can build up credit
Quick Tip: Avoiding Hurricane Dorian donation scams
Quick Tip: Keeping your home safe from burglary
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cubs announce Maddon won't return as team's manager: ESPN
Man charged with terrorism allegedly scouted Woodfield Mall before SUV attack
Flash flooding possible in Chicago as suburbs recover from heavy rains
4 teens charged in I-80/94 shooting in Indiana
Obamas to speak in Chicago about presidential center
Indoor kids gym offers inclusive space to play
744 lbs of pork recalled in Ind. for possible Listeria contamination
Show More
CVS suspends sale of Zantac heartburn medication over cancer fears
NYPD officer, suspect killed in violent struggle
Ill. law protecting job applicants' salary history takes effect Sunday
Keeping up with the Kru: Group aims to expose Chicago girls to sailing
Baby can't stop laughing when dad says 'W": Video
More TOP STORIES News