The Cook County Treasurer's Office has launched an online portal to help homeowners find out if their tax bills have been returned by the U.S. Postal Service.The service is meant to help homeowners with mail delivery problems avoid penalties for late payments, according to a statement from the treasurer's office."Property owners who don't receive their tax bills often face interest charges for late payments and even see their properties go up for sale for delinquent taxes," Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said in the statement. "It's an unnecessary waste of time and money, and it's unfair."To check if tax bills have been returned, homeowners should:-Select the purple box labeled "Your Property Tax Overview" at cookcountytreasurer.com;-Enter their address or Property Index Number; and-Look for a red warning pop-up that indicates if a bill has been returned.-The website can also be used to update mailing information if it's incorrect or enroll to receive bills via email.The due date for the first installment for the 2018 tax year is March 1, 2019. An official with the treasurer's office said the first installment bills will be sent out in late January, but taxpayers can use the online system now to see if previous bills have been returned or their billing information needs to be updated. Bills can also be viewed online or paid early via the website.A team working in the treasurer's office has reduced the number of properties with incorrect mailing addresses from 86,200 two years ago to 63,500 today, officials said.