How to cut down on credit card debt

CHICAGO -- Are you letting your credit card bills pile up?
According to WalletHub.com, one in three people will max out their credit cards if they make a big purchase.
WalletHub has also found that men are more likely than women to max out their credit cards.
There are some big things you can do to cut down the spending and make sure the balance is low.
First, try to make multiple payments per month.
Don't just wait until the bill arrives. Send that money when you can to get your balance down.
Also, track your spending using real-time text alerts to make sure you're not putting too much on the plastic.
