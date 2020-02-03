Quick Tip

How to file your taxes for free

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Don't let the stress of tax season stop you from sending in your return. ABC7 Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has tips on how you can file your taxes for free.

If you make $69,000 or less a year, you may qualify to have your federal income taxes filed for free.

To figure out if you're eligible, visit the IRS website here: https://www.irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free.

In some states, you may be able to do your state tax returns for free as well. It's not offered in Illinois, but it is available in Indiana.

It's through a partnership with the same program and the IRS.
