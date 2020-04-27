Quick Tip

How to get a break from paying your bills during COVID-19 crisis

By
If your bills are piling up due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you could get a break just by asking.

According to LendingTree, 90% of people who ask are getting a break on their credit card or mortgage. But the key is you actually have to ask.

You want to make sure you have your documentation ready to show that you are having problems with your bills due to coronavirus.

You may want to try and email first, if you can.

You could be on hold for a long time if you have to call, but it may be worth the wait.

For more information, visit LendingTree's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financechicagomortgagesmoneyquick tippersonal financei teamcredit cardsbills
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
QUICK TIP
Can't find essential items at stores? Your credit card could help
How to get money back for canceled events during COVID-19 pandemic
How to online shop safely during COVID-19 pandemic
How to get money back for flight changes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago house party video surfaces allegedly showing large group; Pritzker responds
CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms of COVID-19
Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari announce divorce
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
What to know about Illinois' 43,903 COVID-19 cases
20 lbs. of cannabis seized by CPD dispersing group in West Lakeview
Car enthusiasts help Buffalo Grove boy celebrate 5th birthday in vintage style
Show More
From drive-ins to praying in streets, church leaders find new ways to gather
Dad charged after son finds his gun, shoots himself in hand
NFL draft averages record 8.4M viewers across 3 days
2 hospitalized after car crashes into South Side building
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, chilly Sunday night
More TOP STORIES News