If your bills are piling up due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you could get a break just by asking.
According to LendingTree, 90% of people who ask are getting a break on their credit card or mortgage. But the key is you actually have to ask.
You want to make sure you have your documentation ready to show that you are having problems with your bills due to coronavirus.
You may want to try and email first, if you can.
You could be on hold for a long time if you have to call, but it may be worth the wait.
For more information, visit LendingTree's website.
How to get a break from paying your bills during COVID-19 crisis
