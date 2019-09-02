Are you contributing to your retirement fund? How to plan your financial future

Are your contributing to your retirement fund?
According to Bankrate.com, many Americans may not be thinking ahead about their financial future. Only 29% of working Americans have increased their contributions to their retirement savings, compared to last year.
About 16% of working Americans are saving less for retirement than last year, according to the financial publisher's recent report.
So, what should you be keeping in mind when planning your financial future?
First, make sure that everything is set up so that money from your paycheck is going into your savings.
Second, try to increase your contributions every year or whenever you get a raise.
Finally, start saving as much as you can when you're young, so you can watch your retirement fund grow.
