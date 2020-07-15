iteam

Illinois tax refunds delayed, some residents say; Department of Revenue says it's working hard despite coronavirus pandemic

By
Some are still waiting on their Illinois tax refunds, according to complaints the I-Team continues to receive.

The I-Team has been reporting on IRS tax refund delays, but some people are also waiting on Illinois to issue their state refunds.

EMBED More News Videos

A lot of people don't know this, but the IRS owes you interest if they don't send your tax refund by a certain date.



"My husband and I filed our state taxes in February. We are still awaiting our refund," one viewer said. "I called to check the status of our state refund last week and they said they were still processing."

The Illinois Department of Revenue did reply to a request for comment.

"Despite the impact of COVID-19, the Department continued to process and issue refunds in a timely manner. As of Monday, the Department has issued 3.3 million refunds, totaling $1.4 billion to taxpayers," it said.

The Department said "Some returns require more information or verification to complete the return, and taxpayers should be alert for any correspondence from the Department."

The Department of Revenue says its goal has always been to process returns within a month of receiving them. If any taxpayer is experiencing a delay longer than that, it most likely means there is an issue with the return, and they should contact the Department directly.

READ THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE'S FULL STATEMENT HERE:

"Despite the impact of COVID-19, the Department of Revenue continued to process and issue refunds in a timely manner. As of Monday, the Department has issued 3.3 million refunds, totaling $1.4 billion to taxpayers. Some returns require more information or verification to complete the return, and taxpayers should be alert for any correspondence from the Department.

"For those who have not yet filed, the fastest way to get a refund is to file electronically and request direct deposit. Last year, 88% of taxpayers filed electronically.

"Taxpayers can check on the status of their refund by using the "Where's My Refund" tool on our website (specifically at mytax.illinois.gov. Our goal has always been to process returns within a month of receiving them. If any taxpayer is experiencing a delay longer than that, it most likely means there is an issue with the return and we invite them to contact us directly. Interest begins accruing 90 days after a return is filed with the Department.

"We recently issued a press release on the upcoming July 15 deadline: https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=21787."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeillinoisiteamirstaxescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemicconsumercovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ITEAM
Quick Tip: Be cautious when hiring for air conditioning work
Chicago Outfit enforcer freed from prison due to COVID-19 concerns
Quick Tip: Indoor dining in Chicago
Starbucks will allow employees to wear Black Lives Matter shirts, pins
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 1,187 COVID-19 cases, Pritzker updates Restore Illinois plan
Mayor Lightfoot warns city could go back to Phase 3 if COVID-19 uptick continues
Manny's Deli asks for help as Eden, Kiki's Bistro announce permanent closures
SoCal Rose Parade canceled for 2021 amid COVID pandemic
Mask argument in Mich. ends in deadly police shooting
Trump's upbringing created 'dangerous situation' for US, niece claims
36 students in Lake Zurich HS sports camps test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Indiana COVID-19 cases increase by 700, hospitalizations highest in month
Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores
'I'm not a bad guy': Police video captures distraught George Floyd
NY tech entrepreneur found decapitated, dismembered inside luxury condo
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm with strong storms Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News