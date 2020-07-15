Illinois tax refunds delayed, some residents say; Department of Revenue says it's working hard despite coronavirus pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6284191" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A lot of people don't know this, but the IRS owes you interest if they don't send your tax refund by a certain date.

Some are still waiting on their Illinois tax refunds, according to complaints the I-Team continues to receive.The, but some people are also waiting on Illinois to issue their state refunds."My husband and I filed our state taxes in February. We are still awaiting our refund," one viewer said. "I called to check the status of our state refund last week and they said they were still processing."The Illinois Department of Revenue did reply to a request for comment."Despite the impact of COVID-19, the Department continued to process and issue refunds in a timely manner. As of Monday, the Department has issued 3.3 million refunds, totaling $1.4 billion to taxpayers," it said.The Department said "Some returns require more information or verification to complete the return, and taxpayers should be alert for any correspondence from the Department."The Department of Revenue says its goal has always been to process returns within a month of receiving them. If any taxpayer is experiencing a delay longer than that, it most likely means there is an issue with the return, and they should contact the Department directly.