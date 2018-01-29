Illinois, IRS begin accepting tax returns Monday

Tax season is underway.
Starting Monday, the Illinois Department of Revenue is accepting 2017 state individual income tax returns and the IRS begins accepting federal returns.
The state department of revenue says filing tax returns electronically and using direct deposit is the fastest way to receive a refund.
State refunds will be issued four weeks from the time a return is filed electronically.
For more information on state returns, visit tax.illinois.gov and for information on how to check the status of your refund, click here.
For information on filing federal taxes, visit www.irs.gov/filing.
