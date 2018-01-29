PERSONAL FINANCE

Illinois, IRS begin accepting tax returns Monday

Tax season is underway.

Starting Monday, the Illinois Department of Revenue is accepting 2017 state individual income tax returns and the IRS begins accepting federal returns.

The state department of revenue says filing tax returns electronically and using direct deposit is the fastest way to receive a refund.

State refunds will be issued four weeks from the time a return is filed electronically.

For more information on state returns, visit tax.illinois.gov and for information on how to check the status of your refund, click here.

For information on filing federal taxes, visit www.irs.gov/filing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financetaxes
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Cook County to issue $19.5M in property tax refunds
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $522M jackpot
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $493M
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $433M jackpot
Chicago State basketball player's debit card fraud claim denied
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News