PERSONAL FINANCE

Illinois Lottery glitch causes trouble for retailers, including overpayment to winners

EMBED </>More Videos

The Illinois Lottery's transition to a new central gaming system has caused trouble for some retailers, including overpayments to winners.

The Illinois Lottery's transition to a new central gaming system has caused trouble for some retailers, including overpayments to winners.

The ticket validation issue was discovered Feb. 20 and resolved the same day, said Illinois Lottery spokesman Jason Schaumburg, who didn't know how much extra money was awarded.

Stores that paid out incorrect winnings can be reimbursed if they submit a written account of the error to the central lottery office in Springfield, said Bill Fleischli, the executive vice president of the Illinois Petroleum Marketers Association and Illinois Association of Convenience Stores.

Most retailers only cash winning tickets that are less than $600, the lottery said. Winners otherwise have to claim prizes at a prize center or contact the lottery directly by mail or through the phone.

Some retailers also reported that they were unable to sell scratch-off tickets through vending machines, Fleischli said. The issue won't be resolved until the machines are replaced, but retailers can sell the tickets through a clerk, he said.

Many Chicago-area stores have received updated machines, but locations downstate are still waiting, Fleischli said. Illinois Lottery officials plan to have the machines replaced by April, he said.

"A few of our members have expressed a concern to me, and I have expressed it to the lottery," Fleischli said. "They are working as hard as they can to get these machines installed and operating."

The issues arose as the lottery was installing new equipment and launching a new website and app.

"This is one of the largest technology and retail transitions ever undertaken by any U.S. lottery, and we're confident this will significantly improve the lottery experience for players and businesses when it is fully implemented," Schaumburg said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotteryIllinois
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Consumer Countdown: Music app TikTok ordered to pay record fine
Illinois property taxes are 2nd highest in the country, report finds
Winning lotto ticket worth more than $1M sold in Tinley Park
Quick Tip: How to prevent identity theft while filing your taxes
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
2 women missing from Gary since Monday
LIVE TEMPS: Bitter cold returns Sunday, lingers into next week
CHIditraod rolls off, raising thousands of pounds of food
Michigan man charged with running illegal dentist's office in basement
Study: Illinois' legal marijuana demand would outpace supply
2 Sacramento police officers who shot Stephon Clark won't face charges
Girl escapes would-be kidnappers on way to school; suspects at large
Man, 32, killed by punches to the head in Humboldt Park
Show More
Family files lawsuit over 'emotional support' pit bull
Workers save wolf they thought was a dog from icy river
Emanuel Gallegos to be laid to rest Saturday
VIDEO: Alleged DUI crash into restaurant
More News