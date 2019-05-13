Illinois Lottery to unveil inaugural Blue Police Memorial instant ticket

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Lottery and Chicago Police Memorial Foundation will unveil a new instant ticket that benefits police memorials across the state and the families of fallen officers Monday.100-percent of the profits from these tickets will go toward supporting Police Memorials in Illinois.The Blue police memorial ticket is the newest addition to the Illinois Lottery's portfolio of instant tickets that supports special causes.The ceremony will start at 11 a.m. at Gold Star Families Memorial and Park.