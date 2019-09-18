Personal Finance

Illinois offers one-time tax amnesty program for liabilities between 2011 and 2018

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you incurred tax liabilities between July 1, 2011 and June 30, 2018, you may be eligible for a one-time tax amnesty program from the state of Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Revenue announced said from October 1 to November 15, 2019, eligible taxpayers who pay their liabilities in full will have all associated penalties and interest waived.

All liabilities must be paid and all paperwork filed with the Illinois Department of Revenue by November 15.

Residents who failed to file their state taxes during the original filing period will need to file their return in addition to paying the full tax due. If you want to report changes to a previously filed return, you must file an amended return and pay any tax due in full.

The amnesty program excludes taxes not collected by the Illinois Department of Revenue, like local government or property taxes, and some fees including bad check fees and outside collection agency fees.

The Illinois Department of Revenue is mailing notices to some resident eligible for the tax amnesty program, but you can find more information and see if you're eligible by clicking here.
