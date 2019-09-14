Illinois residents collect more than $15M from life insurance policies this year

CHICAGO -- Illinois residents have been able to collect more than $15 million from lost or unclaimed life insurance policies this year with help from the Department of Insurance, according to state officials.Illinois Department of Insurance Director Robert Muriel said about 25% of life insurance policies aren't paid to beneficiaries because family members are unaware of the coverage or don't have necessary paperwork.Muriel said residents can get help finding insurance policies issued to a deceased family member by filing a request online.He said insurance companies are legally required to try and locate someone's beneficiaries, but residents who think an insurer failed to pay can get help from the state.