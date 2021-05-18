Indiana ending unemployment? Holcomb announces end of enhanced pandemic jobless aid

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana is dropping out of a federal program that provides an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and other programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the decision Monday, saying the changes would take effect June 19.The changes come as many businesses blame the extra $300 weekly payment with making it more difficult to fill job openings.Indiana is also ending its participation in a federal program that has made gig workers and the self-employed eligible for assistance for the first time and another that provides extra weeks of aid.