Indiana ending unemployment? Holcomb announces end of enhanced pandemic jobless aid

By TOM DAVIES
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana is dropping out of a federal program that provides an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and other programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the decision Monday, saying the changes would take effect June 19.

RELATED: Broke: Unemployed and Unprotected - IDES, IL unemployment investigation

The changes come as many businesses blame the extra $300 weekly payment with making it more difficult to fill job openings.

Indiana is also ending its participation in a federal program that has made gig workers and the self-employed eligible for assistance for the first time and another that provides extra weeks of aid.
