finance

Interest rates have 'dropped significantly': Here's what you should consider about refinancing

What is refinancing? When should homeowners consider it?

Refinancing could save homeowners thousands of dollars during the course of their home loan. It can improve the interest rate, the terms of the mortgage, the length of the mortgage, and could allow for a consolidation of debt through a cash-out refinance.

"Anyone who purchased in the last year should probably take a look at refinancing, rates have dropped significantly," said Whitney Bulbrook, who owns Carolina Ventures Mortgage.

Refinancing is a case-by-case basis and could depend on a few things, like:
  • Current rate amount
  • Credit
  • If an appraisal report is needed


    • Over the course of a 30-year loan, the savings could be substantial.

    "On a $300,000 loan, you're probably going to save about a hundred dollars a month if you can drop the interest rate a half percent," Bulbrook said. That adds up to about $36,000 over the course of the loan.

    Bought a house five or more years ago? You may be able to refinance to remove mortgage insurance, which saves even more money.

    "Of course, mortgage insurance only applies if you didn't put down 30 percent on your home."

    Refinancing can take up to three weeks and could cost anywhere from $1200-$1500, so it's important to compare how much you're spending to refinance to how much you'll save.

    Experts say if your current rate is over 4.24 percent, it might be best to call your broker to see if refinancing could be a money-saving option for you.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    personal financemortgageshomefinance
    Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    FINANCE
    How to better track monthly spending
    America's happiest states
    NM announces plan to offer free college tuition to state residents
    Benefits to homeownership
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Stepfather shoots stepdaughter outside Elmhurst Hospital, then fatally shoots himself: officials
    Potential Chicago teacher strike 2 weeks away if CPS, CTU can't reach deal
    LIVE: Closing arguments begin in trials for 2 accused of murdering Tyshawn Lee
    Trump suggested moats, spikes to secure border
    Grandma fights back against carjackers: Video
    Woman charged in road rage fight on I-57 on South Side
    EXCLUSIVE: Tesla blames 5-year-old after finger crushed by Model X 'ice breaker'
    Show More
    Body of kidnapped Calif. tech executive found in Santa Cruz Mountains: Sheriff
    Doctor files lawsuit after sperm donation produces 17 kids
    Service dog missing after rollover crash near Gary
    Man wins $750K lawsuit after suing wife's lover
    Casino, hotel proposed for Homewood, East Hazel Crest
    More TOP STORIES News