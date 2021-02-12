CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday is the first day to file your 2020 taxes and the IRS already has a new warning about scammers coming after your money.
The IRS is warning tax preparers about a new email scam in which crooks are trying to steal taxpayers' personal information.
Here's how it works. The tax preparer could receive an email that claims to be from the IRS.
The new email scam looks like this and says in part: "In order to help protect both you and your clients from unauthorized/fraudulent activities, the IRS requires that you verify all authorized e-file originators prior to transmitting returns through our system. That means we need your e-file identification number, verification and Driver's license before you e-file.
The IRS warns tax preparers not to take any of the steps outlined in the email, don't click any links and do not respond to the email.
These thieves are trying to steal client information as well as the tax preparers' identities, which will allow them to file fraudulent tax returns for refunds.
Anyone who receives this email should report it to the IRS.
For more information, visit IRS.gov.
2020 tax filing: IRS warns of new email scam targeting taxpayer, tax preparer info
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More