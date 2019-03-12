Personal Finance

Just call her Lady Luck: Virginia woman buys 30 winning lottery tickets in 1 day

EMBED <>More Videos

One Virginia woman has all the luck. She won $150,000 playing the lottery 30 times in a single day.

RICHMOND, Va. -- One Virginia woman has all the luck. She won $150,000 playing the lottery 30 times in a single day.

In February, Deborah Brown bought 20 of the lottery's Pick 4 tickets. She played the numbers 1-0-3-1.

She said she just felt something different about that day, so she picked up another 10 tickets for the same game and played the same four numbers.

Brown won the top prize of $5,000 with each of her 30 tickets.

"I nearly had a heart attack," Brown said as she claimed her prize.

She said she's not sure what she's going to do with all of her winnings, but she is considering some home renovations.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
personal financevirginiamoneyus worldlottery
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Army captain from Matteson killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash
Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old Milwaukee girl
Jussie Smollett expected in court Tuesday, source says
Goose Island hiding free bikes across Chicago for '312 Day'
Widow of McHenry deputy pens heartfelt letter to public, suspect appears in court
Remembering the victims of the Ethiopia crash
Daughter speaks after father told he was dying by doctor on robot video
Show More
Sex offender tries to kidnap 2 kids at park, held down by family
Woman seriously injured after being attacked by bull
Passengers frustrated by re-booking policies for airlines flying Boeing 737 Max 8 
Parents who say son was forced to sit in urine take legal action
Former Chicago cop convicted of shaking down drug dealers
More TOP STORIES News