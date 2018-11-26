PERSONAL FINANCE

Bank of America ATM glitch gave out $100 bills by mistake; customers can keep money

ABC13's Steve Campion has an update on a malfunctioning ATM that spit out $100 bills to customers by mistake.

HOUSTON, Texas --
A Bank of America ATM in north Harris County in Texas has been shut down temporarily after witnesses told ABC13 that it was mistakenly giving out $100 bills.

Eyewitness News received a tip with someone saying the machine was giving out $100 bills instead of $20 bills.

Cars started lining up at the bank off FM 1960 and I-45, but deputies eventually showed up and everyone left.

Deputies say they got a call about the ATM malfunctioning.

Now Bank of America officials say those customers fortunate enough to get the extra cash can keep the money.

The company issued the following statement: "This was an incident at a single ATM in Houston caused when a vendor incorrectly loaded $100 bills in place of $10 bills. We have resolved the matter. Customers will be able to keep the additional money dispensed."
