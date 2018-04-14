PERSONAL FINANCE

Last-minute tax tips

EMBED </>More Videos

Taxes are due on Tuesday.

Taxes are due on Tuesday.

C.P.A Martin Wojtulewicz shared tips for people who are behind on filing. He will offer free consultations for viewers who have questions.

TIPS
1. Find a professional to help you. If you are filing yourself be sure to double check your return for accuracy.
2. Do not forget to sign your return. They will not accept it without your signature-and then you'll be considered late.
3. Keep good records and be sure to document all of your deductible expenses-you will be surprised at how much you can forget in a few months or a year.
4. If you find out that you owe or feel overwhelmed the worst thing you can do is nothing at all. Seek help.
5. If you do have issues with the IRS, help is available and programs are in place so that you can become compliant again. We will give you a free consultation.

For more information, visit: www.metrotaxrelief.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financetaxes
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Your credit score may soon be going up
Consumer Reports: Sickening state of medical bills
Cook County to issue $19.5M in property tax refunds
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $522M jackpot
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $493M
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News