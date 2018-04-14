Taxes are due on Tuesday.
C.P.A Martin Wojtulewicz shared tips for people who are behind on filing. He will offer free consultations for viewers who have questions.
TIPS
1. Find a professional to help you. If you are filing yourself be sure to double check your return for accuracy.
2. Do not forget to sign your return. They will not accept it without your signature-and then you'll be considered late.
3. Keep good records and be sure to document all of your deductible expenses-you will be surprised at how much you can forget in a few months or a year.
4. If you find out that you owe or feel overwhelmed the worst thing you can do is nothing at all. Seek help.
5. If you do have issues with the IRS, help is available and programs are in place so that you can become compliant again. We will give you a free consultation.
For more information, visit: www.metrotaxrelief.com
Last-minute tax tips
PERSONAL FINANCE
More Personal Finance
Top Stories