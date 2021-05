Illinois Gob. JB Pritzker announces rent relief program to begin accepting applications

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker is expected to announce the opening of applications for a rent relief program Monday.According to the website of the Illinois Housing Development Authority, the program is for households that are behind on rent because of reasons related to the pandemic. It offers up to 15 months of rent assistance, or up to $25,000.Tenants must meet the following eligibility requirements to qualify:-Household is behind on their rent for at least 30 days-Household lives in Illinois and rents their home as their primary residence-Household's total gross income cannot exceed 80% Area Median Income for location-Household must have experienced a financial hardship directly - or indirectly - due to the pandemic, for example:1. Being laid off2. Place of employment has closed3. Reduction in hours of work4. Loss of spousal/child support5. Inability to find work due to COVID-196. Having to stay home with children due to closure of day care/school7. Unable to participate in previous employment due to the workplace's high risk of severe illness from COVID-19-At risk of homelessness or housing instabilityFor more information, visit ihda.org.