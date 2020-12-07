Personal Finance

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announces extension for COVID-19 relief cash assistance program | WATCH LIVE

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced the reopening of the COVID-19 Resident Cash Assistance Program Monday.

President Preckwinkle announced the program last October, which used $2.1 million from the federal CARES Act to give 3,000 residents a one-time $600 payment.

On Monday, Preckwinkle said they are growing the fund to $9 million and now aim to distribute funds to 10,000 people.

The application period is back open from Monday until December 11. Those who applied in October do not need to submit another applicaiton.

In order to apply for the program last October, the following was required for applicants:
-Proof that you are a resident of suburban Cook County.
-One form of government issued identification.
-Proof of your COVID-19 hardship due to unpaid leave, care for vulnerable or infected relatives, or loss of wages due to business or school closures.

Cook Co. Board President Toni Preckwinkle announces COVID-19 relief program


EMBED More News Videos

Cook County Board President announces a COVID-19 relief cash assistance program.



For more information on the cash assistance program and other relief programs from Cook County, visit www.cookcountyil.gov/recovery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecook countycoronavirus illinoiscook countycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 8,691 new COVID-19 cases, 90 deaths reported
Brideside closes 2 Chicago stores; customers say dresses, refunds not given
CTU files injunction in effort to halt plans to restart in-person
Trump administration increases executions as presidency ends
40 shot, 6 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
IL driver facilities to stay closed through early Jan.
Richton Park families displaced by apartment fire surprised with gift cards, clothing
Show More
Rudy Giuliani in hospital after positive COVID-19 test
Dollar Tree candles recalled over fire and burn hazards
CDC warns of heightened COVID-19 risk when shopping in-store
Gary carjacking victim surprised with new car
Chick-fil-A files lawsuit against 17 top poultry producers
More TOP STORIES News