Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle launching COVID-19 relief cash assistance program | WATCH LIVE

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle will launch a new cash assistance program for COVID-19 relief Monday morning.

The new $2.1 million COVID-19 Recovery Cash Assistance Program will be funded by the federal CARES Act.

This is part of the county's financial support plan aimed to help suburban Cook County residents and small businesses rebound from the impact of the pandemic.

In order to apply for this program you will need a few things:
-Proof that you are a resident of suburban Cook County.
-One form of government issued identification.

-Proof of your COVID-19 hardship due to unpaid leave, care for vulnerable or infected relatives, or loss of wages due to business or school closures.

It is not yet known how much residents will be eligible to receive. The announcement is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

For more information, visit www.cookcountyil.gov/service/covid-19-recovery-resident-cash-assistance-program.
