MEGA MILLIONS

Mega Millions losers can get free pizza from Villa Italian Kitchen with your ticket and purchase of a beverage

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

Unless you have one of the 15,750,013 tickets that scored at least $2 from Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, chances are you're planning on ditching your losing ticket.

Before you chuck it in the recycling bin, though, you can use it to score a free slice of pizza.

Villa Italian Pizza announced a promotion that lasts for one day only on Wednesday: Bring in your losing lottery ticket and get a free slice of pizza.

There is a catch: You have to buy a beverage in order to get the free pizza, and it's only while supplies last.

"While a free slice of pizza isn't a billion dollars, we hope it will still make someone's day!" the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

RELATED STORIES:
The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever

How much can $1.6 billion buy?

Why do the lottery jackpots get so high?

What to consider if you win the lottery
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotteryu.s. & worldmega millions
Related
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
MEGA MILLIONS
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $1.5B jackpot, single winning ticket sold
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $1.6 billion jackpot
More mega millions
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $1.5B jackpot, single winning ticket sold
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $1.6 billion jackpot
Mega Millions Drawing: Are these the lucky winning numbers?
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $1.5B jackpot, single winning ticket sold
Woman trapped by Englewood fire critically injured
Woman thinks Grundy County cold case victim may be missing sister
Jayme Closs: 2K volunteers search for missing, endangered Wis. girl
Man uses blowtorch to kill spiders, sets parents' home on fire
Boy, 5, wounded in shooting that killed dad: 'I was amazed by his bravery'
McDonald's introduces new breakfast item, first since 2013
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, warmer near Lake Michigan Wednesday
Show More
Mega Millions: How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?
Mega Millions Drawing: Are these the lucky winning numbers?
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
'No, no, no!' Utah student was on phone with mom during murder, police say
Family furious pit bulls returned to owners after attacking, killing their dog
More News