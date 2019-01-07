PERSONAL FINANCE

Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $650K sold in Buffalo Grove

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) --
A liquor store in Buffalo Grove sold a $650,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket in the Sunday evening drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at BG Liquor at 223 W. Dundee Road and matched all five numbers - 03 - 07 - 11 - 19 - 35 - to win the jackpot, a press release stated.

The store will receive a bonus of $6,500, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

The Illinois Lottery urges the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the Lottery's five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights.

Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize. For more information, visit illinoislottery.com.
