STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Make money on your cash: How to turn dollars into hundreds

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez shows how to turn your dollar bills into big bucks.

By
Here's how to make money on your money.

Check your dollar bills to see if there's anything strange about the serial numbers.

The blog The Penny Hoarder says look for these quirky serial numbers.

- 7 repeating digits like zero and then seven 9s.
- 7 of a kind.
- Check your bills for what are known as super repeaters, like 67676767.
- Double quads like four zeros and then four 9s.

Some of these rare or quirky serial numbers can make your dollar bills worth $500 or more to collectors.

Now, if you want to take this to the next level, check $100 bills, too.

An auction dealer from Dallas says the very first bill from the redesigned 2013 bill could be worth $15,000. That bill has a serial number with seven zeros followed by a one.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financestretch your dollarsave money
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
FREE and $1 movies all summer long!
4 times you can ignore expiration dates on food
Best free apps for Black Friday shopping
Celebrate Halloween with these freebies, deals
More stretch your dollar
PERSONAL FINANCE
Your credit score may soon be going up
Consumer Reports: Sickening state of medical bills
Cook County to issue $19.5M in property tax refunds
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $522M jackpot
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $493M
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
More News