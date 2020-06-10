Chicago Resiliency Fund: Mayor Lightfoot announces fund for those who did not get stimulus checks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund for those left behind such as undocumented immigrants by stimulus funds from the federal CARES Act.
The city is partnering with the Resurrection project and private donors including the Open Society Project to provide $1,000 per-household for those excluded from the federal stimulus bill for COVID-19 relief. None of the funds are coming from the city.
Those eligible for money from the fund must be Chicago residents who did not receive stimulus checks.
People can donate to the fund at resurrectionproject.org/chicagofund. Applications will also be done through the Resurrection Project's website.
"This fund serves as a critical resource for the thousands of Chicagoans who so sorely need support and relief from the impact of COVID-19, but are unable to receive it through the federal government's own stimulus channels," said Mayor Lightfoot. "As part of my fight to mitigate the effects of economic hardship and poverty in Chicago, I know that what people struggling right now need is money, and this fund will get them just that to make ends meet. I applaud The Resurrection Project and the Open Society Foundations for taking such bold action for our communities, especially during this time of unprecedented need. We will get through this crisis together, and I look forward to continuing our shared mission to revitalize our neighborhoods and ensure every resident has access to all the opportunities our great city has to offer."
The fund will benefit undocumented residents, mixed-status families, dependent adults and returning residents.
The initial $5 million from the fund will benefit 5,000 families. The city estimates more than 300,000 Chicagoans did not receive federal stimulus money.
"The COVID-19 crisis has families across our communities fighting for their health, economic well-being, and lives. Thousands of families are struggling financially as a result of not receiving any Federal stimulus funds. Now, more than ever it is critical to protect the safety, health, and economic well-being of all residents. We applaud Mayor Lightfoot and the City of Chicago for standing with all communities to support financially burdened individuals and families during this national emergency regardless of immigration status," said Raul Raymundo, CEO of The Resurrection Project.
Chicago Resiliency Fund: Mayor Lightfoot announces fund for those who did not get stimulus checks
Applications for the fund are being accepted through the Resurrection Project
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News