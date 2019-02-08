PERSONAL FINANCE

Mayoral task force recommends paying struggling Chicagoans $1,000 a month

EMBED </>More Videos

Some Chicago families could start collecting a thousand-dollar check every month with "no" strings attached.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Some Chicago families could start collecting a $1,000 check every month with no strings attached. That's the new proposal from a task force created by Mayor Emanuel.

The idea is to break the cycle of poverty. The pilot program would give 1,000 struggling Chicagoans $1,000 a month.

Supporters say people could use the extra cash to cover unexpected emergencies, increase their savings and improve their health.

The money would come from a mix of city funds and charity.

For more information, visit www.economicsecurityil.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financefree stuffpovertyChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Illinois Senate passes $15 minimum wage bill, moves to House
Illinois Senate Democrat to push for phased-in $15 minimum wage
Chicago man wins $20.8M Illinois Lottery prize
Customers claim 'Tommy Tickets' promised seats and took money, but never delivered tickets
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Boy, 1, critically wounded in head on South Side
Bitter cold moves in, Wind Chill Advisory in effect west of city
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, cold, blustery Friday
The 60: Chicago Auto Show Kicks Off
Jurors hear man's chilling, grisly confession to childhood friend's murder
Body found ID'd as missing Milwaukee teacher
10 dead and 3 hurt in fire at Brazilian soccer team complex
Surveillance images released of man who cut face of CTA bus passenger on West Side
Show More
VIDEO: Rat scurries through LA City Hall amid typhus issue
Luis Gutierrez hospitalized for high blood pressure, hypertension
Woman, 18, from west suburbs reported missing in Chicago
Acting AG Whitaker prepares to face Congress
More News