McHenry Queen of Hearts jackpot at $5.5M, winner drawing Tuesday night

MCHENRY, Ill. (WLS) -- The McHenry Queen of Hearts jackpot is at $5.5 million, and Tuesday night is the final round of the game, meaning a winner will be drawn Tuesday night."Someone is walking out of here a millionaire tonight," said Ben Keefe, chairman of the Queen of Hearts committee for the VFW McHenry.This iteration of the wildly popular Tuesday night tradition is in its 11th week. There are just 12 cards left in the deck, hidden in sealed envelopes with numbers. Whoever's ticket matches the queen of hearts wins the jackpot, and walks away with 50 percent of the full $5.5 million, or roughly $2.7 million.Aside from the queen there are $190,000 in other cash prizes up for grab."We are going to go tonight until one of those envelopes opens with the queen of hearts," Keefe said.The multi-million dollar winner doesn't have to be present to take home the cash, but it'll make for a more thrilling grand finale, especially if it's the last card revealed."It's much more exciting when the person is here and we can all support them," said Michael DuBois, player.Of the other 50 percent of the jackpot, 40 percent will go to the VFW and 10 percent will go back into the next round of Queen of Hearts.In September 2018 the jackpot got up to $7 million before the city of McHenry asked them to shut the game down due to traffic issues in town on game nights. The city asked them to do the same with this round.The drawing begins at 8 p.m. and continues until someone draws the queen of hearts.