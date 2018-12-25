Mega Millions jackpot at $321M for winning numbers drawing tonight

Someone could be receiving a massive gift on this Christmas.The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $321 million for a Christmas night drawing.The jackpot is the largest ever on Christmas for a Mega Millions drawing.There were no big winners for Friday night's drawing. The winning numbers were 10-13-61-62-70 and Mega Ball 5.The jackpot comes with a cash option for $193.7 million. The drawing will take place Tuesday at 10 p.m. Central Time.The jackpot has been rolling over since October.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.