Mega Millions jackpot at $340M for winning numbers drawing Friday

Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot is a whopping $340 million, with a cash option of $204 million.
Jackpots start at $40 million. Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1 to 302,575,350
The drawing will be at 10 p.m. Friday. If there is no winner, the jackpot will grow for Tuesday's drawing.
Last Friday's winning numbers were 1, 17, 28, 56, 70 and Mega Ball 14. There was no jackpot winner.
Mega Millions tickets are sold in 43 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
For more information, visit: illinoislottery.com
