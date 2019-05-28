Mega Millions jackpot at $418M for winning numbers drawing tonight

It's the ninth-largest jackpot in the game's history. The drawing will take place at 10 p.m. Tuesday.
RELATED: Lottery jackpots: Things to consider if you win
There was no jackpot winner for Friday night's drawing. The numbers drawn Friday were 14, 41, 44, 56, 62 and the Mega number was 10.
One ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold in New York. It is worth $2 million because the player utilized the Megaplier option, the Multi-State Lottery Association - which conducts the game - announced.
The $418 million jackpot comes with a cash option for $263.3 million.
RELATED: 10 largest jackpots in history
Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.
Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.
RELATED: How does the lottery jackpot grow so high?
Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Drawings are held at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday.