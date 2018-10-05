PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions jackpot at $420M for winning numbers drawing tonight

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

The jackpot for Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot is up to $420 million.

The jackpot is the eighth largest in Mega Millions history and comes with a cash option of $237 million.

There was no jackpot winner in last Tuesday's drawing. The winning numbers were 2, 22, 29, 31 and 34, and the Mega Ball number was 1.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:302,575,350

Drawings take place at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays. Tickets can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. ET.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this weekend. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing is up to $253 million.
