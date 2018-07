Mega Millions jackpot at $433M for winning numbers drawing tonight

EMBED >More News Videos Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions.

After no one hit the Mega Millions jackpot earlier this week, the prize for Friday night's drawing has jumped to $433 million.This is the seventh time the jackpot has exceeded $400 million and it is the sixth-largest prize in the game's history.Although the jackpot is still up for grabs, there were some winners from Tuesday night's drawing -- including three $1 million tickets in Florida, New Jersey and Oklahoma.Tickets can be purchased until 9:45 p.m.Jackpots start at $40 million. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350Mega Millions tickets are sold in 43 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.For more information, visit: illinoislottery.com