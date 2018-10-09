The jackpot for Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot is up to $470 million.The jackpot is the sixth largest in Mega Millions history and comes with a cash option of $265.3 million.The numbers for Friday night's drawing were 27, 28, 32, 41, 69 and the Mega Ball number was 12.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:302,575,350.Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is up to $282 million.