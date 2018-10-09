PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions jackpot at $470M for winning numbers drawing tonight

EMBED </>More Videos

Mega Millions jackpot at $420M for winning numbers drawing tonight (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

The jackpot for Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot is up to $470 million.

The jackpot is the sixth largest in Mega Millions history and comes with a cash option of $265.3 million.

RELATED: The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever

The numbers for Friday night's drawing were 27, 28, 32, 41, 69 and the Mega Ball number was 12.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:302,575,350.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is up to $282 million.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotteryu.s. & worldmega millions
Related
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
PERSONAL FINANCE
Consumer Reports: Dealing with medical debt
Eye-Q Trivia sponsored by the Illinois Lottery
Couple says strangers hijacked their hotel reservation, racked up huge bill
Neighborhood Lift offers grants to help first-time homeowners with down payments
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Woman pushing car killed in Streamwood crash
Boy, 16, shot to death in Montclare
WATCH LIVE Hurricane Michael Tracker: Storm gains strength as it heads toward north Florida
Police release sketch of suspect who exposed himself in Oak Lawn
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm with isolated storms possible Tuesday
Kavanaugh to hear first arguments as Supreme Court justice
Emotional night highlights 'Most Memorable Year' on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Alligator found swimming in Lake Michigan, Waukegan officials say
Show More
Ill. bride who lost over 60 pounds before her wedding shares her story
Robbins woman beaten to death; person of interest sought
Cardiologist owes $4.2M in unpaid child support; named 'Most Wanted Deadbeat'
2-year-old killed in Hermosa is youngest gun violence victim so far this year
Runners on edge after recent attacks
More News