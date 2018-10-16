PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions jackpot at $654M for winning numbers drawing tonight

Tuesday could be your lucky day with a massive Mega Million jackpot on the line.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Tuesday night's drawing is for $654 million. It's the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The grand prize has grown so enormous because no one has won the jackpot since July 24.

The winning numbers for last Friday's drawing were: 4-24-46-61-70 Mega Ball: 7.

RELATED: The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:302,575,350.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. The jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball drawing is up to $345 million.
