Mega Millions jackpot at $667M for winning numbers drawing tonight

Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing has increased to $667 million -- the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever.The estimated cash value is $380 million.If there is no winner Tuesday, the estimated annuity value for Friday's drawing will roll to $868 million, with an estimated cash value of $495 million.The winning numbers for last Friday's drawing were: 4-24-46-61-70 Mega Ball: 7.The grand prize, which is the third-largest in U.S. lottery jackpot history, has grown so enormous because no one has won the jackpot since July 24 when a group of 11 California co-workers shared a $543 million prize.The previous record jackpot in Mega Millions was a $656 million prize that was shared by winners from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland in March 2012.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:302,575,350.Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. The jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball drawing is up to $345 million.