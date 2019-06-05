Personal Finance

Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $530M

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $530 million after Tuesday's winning numbers drawing yielded no winner.

The jackpot for Tuesday's drawing was $475 million with a cash option of $307 million. The winning numbers were: 25-37-46-48-68 Mega Ball: 25

The $530 million jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing comes with a cash option of $343.9 million.

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions.



Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.

Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET | 10 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT every Tuesday and Friday.
