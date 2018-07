Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $493M

EMBED >More News Videos Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions.

There was no jackpot winner for Friday's $433 million Mega Millions drawing.Friday night's winning numbers are:The jackpot for next Tuesday's drawing has surged to $493 million, with a cash option of $296 million.This is the seventh time the jackpot has exceeded $400 million and it is the sixth-largest prize in the game's history.Tickets can be purchased until 9:45 p.m.Jackpots start at $40 million. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350Mega Millions tickets are sold in 43 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.For more information, visit: illinoislottery.com