Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $493M

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $493 million after no one won the jackpot in Friday's drawing. (WLS)

There was no jackpot winner for Friday's $433 million Mega Millions drawing.

Friday night's winning numbers are: 01-14-30-44-62 Mega Ball: 01 Megaplier: 2

The jackpot for next Tuesday's drawing has surged to $493 million, with a cash option of $296 million.

This is the seventh time the jackpot has exceeded $400 million and it is the sixth-largest prize in the game's history.

Tickets can be purchased until 9:45 p.m.

Jackpots start at $40 million. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350
Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions.



Mega Millions tickets are sold in 43 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

For more information, visit: illinoislottery.com
