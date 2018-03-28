PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $502M

Mega Millions

The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at $502 million after Tuesday's drawing yielded no winners.

Tuesday night's drawing was for $458 million, with a cash option of $274 million.

The winning numbers are: 7 - 25 - 43 - 56 - 59, Mega Ball: 13.

Drawings are at 9:59 PM (CT) every Tuesday and Friday.

For Friday's drawing, the jackpot is now an estimated $502 million, with a cash option of $301 million.

The odds of picking the correct numbers on five white balls and one yellow ball in the Mega Millions game are one in 259 million. For Powerball, it's one in roughly 292 million. Revamps to the country's two big lottery games in recent years decreased the odds of picking all the numbers needed for the top prize, though officials point out it has increased the number of winners who score smaller prizes that range from $1 million to $5 million, depending on the game.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 43 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financeu.s. & worldlotterymega millions
Related
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $458M jackpot
PERSONAL FINANCE
Your credit score may soon be going up
Consumer Reports: Sickening state of medical bills
Cook County to issue $19.5M in property tax refunds
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $522M jackpot
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $493M
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News