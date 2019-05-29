Personal Finance

Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $418M jackpot

Tuesday could be a lucky day for someone as the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $418 million.

It's the ninth-largest jackpot in the game's history. The winning numbers are: 9-21-34-42-50 Mega Ball: 21

RELATED: How does the lottery jackpot grow so high?
EMBED More News Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?



There was no jackpot winner for Friday night's drawing.

One ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold in New York. It is worth $2 million because the player utilized the Megaplier option, the Multi-State Lottery Association - which conducts the game - announced.

The $418 million jackpot comes with a cash option for $263.3 million.

RELATED: 10 largest jackpots in history

EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions.



Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.

RELATED: Lottery jackpots: Things to consider if you win

Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financejackpotu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, 24, shot, killed on while holding daughter, 2
LIVE RADAR: Rain, storms persist overnight across the Chicago area
Tornadoes rip through Kansas City outskirts, warnings in NYC
Young father killed, 2 more wounded in shooting on The 606 on NW Side
Parents sue Lansing home daycare over death of their baby son
3 EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Chicago area Monday, NWS says
Chicago AccuWeather: Spotty showers Wednesday
Show More
1 killed in police-involved shooting in South Chicago
Man, 67, shoots would-be robber in Avondale
$1M in loose change is left in TSA bins every year
Pizza Hut changes pan pizza recipe for first time in 40 years
Chipotle giving away $1 million worth of burritos during NBA Finals
More TOP STORIES News