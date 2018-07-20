PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $433M jackpot

Mega Millions

After no one hit the Mega Millions jackpot earlier this week, the prize for Friday night's drawing has jumped to $433 million.

Friday night's winning numbers are: 01-14-30-44-62 Mega Ball: 01 Megaplier: 2

This is the seventh time the jackpot has exceeded $400 million and it is the sixth-largest prize in the game's history.
These are the 10 biggest lottery jackpots & their winners

Although the jackpot is still up for grabs, there were some winners from Tuesday night's drawing -- including three $1 million tickets in Florida, New Jersey and Oklahoma.

Tickets can be purchased until 9:45 p.m.

Jackpots start at $40 million. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350
Mega Millions tickets are sold in 43 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

For more information, visit: illinoislottery.com
