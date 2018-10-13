Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $548M jackpot; no winner

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4468683" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> What would you do with your time if you won $548 million?

No winner has come forward after a Mega Millions drawing Friday for a jackpot of $548 million.The winning numbers are:Since no winner came forward, Tuesday's estimated jackpot will reach $654 million. That could be one of the largest jackpots ever.The jackpot is the third largest in Mega Millions history and comes with a cash option of $309 million.To mark the massive jackpot, the Illinois Lottery are giving out 548 Mega Millions tickets at Marquette Newsstand at 140 South Dearborn Street in the Loop from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.Lottery ambassadors asked Chicagoans what they would do with their time after winning before handing them their free ticket.."I would try to help the less fortunate, and for two, I would just see the world and relax," said Chris Thomas, who got a free ticket."When I get back from my round the world cruise, on one of those mega ships, because we love to cruise and that would be very fun, then I am very involved with homeless shelters, actually Beds Plus, so if you want to donate to them that would be great, that would support them a lot more than anything else. And then my church, family friends," said Nick Furio, who got a free ticket.The numbers for The October 2 drawing were 20, 22, 39, 54, 60 and the Mega Ball number was 18.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:302,575,350.Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing is up to $314 million.