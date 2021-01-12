mega millions

Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $625M jackpot, largest in nearly 2 years

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Lottery players will have a shot Tuesday night at the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history due to months without a winner of the big prize.

Tuesday night's Mega Millions winning numbers:


12-14-26-28-33 Mega Ball: 9 Megaplier: 2

The Mega Millions $625 million jackpot is the largest lottery prize in nearly two years. The big prize for Powerball, the other national lottery game, isn't far behind, at $550 million for Wednesday night's drawing.

Mega Millions officials increased the jackpot estimate at midday Tuesday.

The jackpots promoted by lotteries refer to the winnings of those who opt for annuities paid out over 30 years. Nearly all jackpot winners actually take the cash option, which would be an estimated $458.8 million for Mega Millions and $411.4 million for Powerball.

Those dreaming of instant riches might want to remember that the odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million. They're even steeper for Mega Millions, at one in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

A look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:



1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, South Carolina)
3. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, Wisconsin)
4. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
5. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)
6. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)
7. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)
8. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)
9. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)
10. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)
