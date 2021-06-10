Personal Finance

Mega Millions winning ticket for $56M jackpot sold at Crestwood, IL gas station

Lottery win is largest in Illinois since 2017
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

How does the lottery jackpot grow?

CRESTWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- If you bought a lottery ticket lately in the south suburbs, you might just want to check that ticket.

A 56-million Mega Millions ticket was sold at a Citgo at 13830 South Pulaski in Crestwood.

The winning numbers for last Tuesday's drawing were 9-22-39-41-54 and Mega Ball 19.

Lottery jackpots: Things to consider if you win

This is the largest lottery jackpot won in Illinois since 2017. The gas station also gets a prize.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega Ball are 1 in 302,575,350. Tickets are sold in 45 states and the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are at 11 p.m. (ET) every Tuesday and Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecrestwoodmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Reopen Illinois plan: Details on festivals, parade emerging
Where you do and don't have to wear a mask in IL tomorrow
Ousted Tennessee governor tied to 42-year-old cold case murder
IL reports 366 COVID cases, 18 deaths
Which Chicago residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by zip code
Bye bye 'Boystown': Iconic neighborhood changes name for inclusion
El Chapo's wife pleads guilty to federal criminal charges
Show More
Disney Launchpad filmmaker wants people to feel heard
Man charged in Near West Side hit-and-run that killed baby: CPD
Track the progress of COVID vaccinations by county
Our Chicago: Town hall celebrates Pride Month
Chicago Piping Plovers have another chance at being parents
More TOP STORIES News