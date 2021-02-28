Quick Tip

Don't hurt your bank account over money myths when it comes to credit cards

By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Are you making the right choice when it comes to choosing and using a credit card - or money in general? The I- Team is exposing "money myths," according to a recent survey from Lending Tree.

Myth number 1:



Almost half (45%) of Americans believe that carrying a balance on your credit card will help your credit score! The truth is it has the potential to hurt it!

Myth number 2:



Thirty percent of people thought it was bad to use a credit card, and that it was better to use cash or a debit card for payments. However, there is nothing wrong with using a credit card if you're paying off balances and avoiding interest.

In fact, using a credit card can offer the most protection if you have to dispute a charge.

Myth number 3:



More than 20% of Americans believe you don't need to start saving for retirement until after you're 40 years old, but experts say you should start as soon as you start working, even if it is a small amount.
