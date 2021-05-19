Montrose Harbor parking meters start Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Say goodbye to free parking at Montrose Harbor.The City of Chicago announced in May that it would be installing hundreds of new parking meters and paid parking boxes across the city as part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot's budget plan.Eighteen parking meters have been installed this week near the Montrose Dog Beach and Bird Sanctuary.According to signs posted on those meters, they go live on May 20, between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.The Chicago City Council voted to approve Mayor Lori Lightfoot's $12.8 billion budget plan in November 2020.