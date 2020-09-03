More Illinois residents receiving unemployment benefits from different states despite not applying for them

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More people in the Chicago area have reported that they received unemployment benefits from other states.Meanwhile, some people have reported that they actually applied for unemployment benefits and haven't gotten them yet.One woman wrote in saying: "I have received two forms in the mail from Kansas Department of Labor indicating that I have applied for unemployment assistance and benefits. I have not applied for any benefits, nor have I ever been employed in Kansas...Please help!"According to their website, the Kansas Department of Labor says the state is seeing an increase in reports of unemployment fraud claims due to identify theft.They say fraudulent claims are being filed using the names and personal information of people who have not lost their jobs.People are often unaware a claim has been made on their behalf until they receive a determination notice in the mail from KDOL or until their employer receives a notice to verify the employee's status.If you received unemployment benefits that you did not apply for...you are urged to contact the state...monitor your credit...and file an identity theft report.Information from the Kansas Department of Labor: