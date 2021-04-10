better government association

State senator joins BGA fight to make Navy Pier documents public

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Navy Pier could become public group after IL bill introduced

CHICAGO (WLS) -- State Sen. Bill Cunningham, D-Chicago, has filed a bill that would make Navy Pier a public group.

That means information about the pier could be revealed in Freedom of Information Act requests.

Six years ago, the BGA sued Navy Pier for documents that have long been public. In December, the court agreed the documents should be able to be obtained.

After facing defeat in the appellate court, Navy Pier made a motion to take the case to the Illinois Supreme Court in January.

BGA President David Greising joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday morning to give an update on their progress.

You can read the full Better Government Association story online at bettergov.org.
