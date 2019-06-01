lottery

Powerball drawing Saturday for $350M jackpot

Winning numbers for the $350 million Powerball jackpot will be drawn on Saturday evening.

There was no winner after the drawing on Wednesday, May 29.

On Friday night, numbers were drawn for the $444 million Mega Millions jackpot. Though there were Match 5 winners in New Jersey and New York, no one matched all six numbers. That jackpot now stands at an estimated $475 million ahead of the next drawing on Tuesday.

In April, a 24-year-old Wisconsin man claimed a $768.4 million prize from a winning Powerball ticket.

Wiconsin winner of $768.4M Powerball jackpot claims prize
A person in Wisconsin who bought a winning Powerball ticket worth roughly $768.4 million is expected to claim that prize Tuesday.


Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
