Don't be disappointed if you didn't win the record-breaking $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot - there's still big money on the line with tonight's Powerball drawing.
Like Mega Millions, there hasn't been a Powerball winner in a while. As a result, the jackpot has ballooned to $470 million.
The cash option, after the government takes its cut, is $248 million.
The Powerball drawing is at 10 p.m. CST. Check back here for winning numbers.
